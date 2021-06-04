Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.40

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.40 and traded as high as $37.10. Alimentation Couche-Tard shares last traded at $37.00, with a volume of 855 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and stationary energy and aviation fuels. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.