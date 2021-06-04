Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Insider Sells $218,176.00 in Stock

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henrik S. Md Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $2,288,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of Allakos stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $2,261,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.62. 344,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,296. Allakos Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.00.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Allakos by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allakos during the first quarter worth about $142,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allakos by 71.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

ALLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Allakos in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.25.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

