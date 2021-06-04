Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 1,633 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $9,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. 18.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $2,624,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 773,779 shares of company stock worth $57,286,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

IBKR stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.89 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.94.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

