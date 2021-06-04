Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,341 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,394,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,392,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth about $48,488,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NYSE VNT opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 13.77. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

