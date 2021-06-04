Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 12,205 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,127 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,205 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $8,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $53,647,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,794,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. 57.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total value of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,750 shares of company stock valued at $16,799,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $920.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $439.25.

MSTR stock opened at $488.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.55 and a 52-week high of $1,315.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $603.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The business had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

