AllSafe Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. During the last week, AllSafe has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0357 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $326,382.07 and approximately $170.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00072187 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000771 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000424 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 80.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 137.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (CRYPTO:ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars.

