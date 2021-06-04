AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Invests $38,000 in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DAR. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $70.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAR. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.84 per share, with a total value of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,046.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

