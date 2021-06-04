AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 550 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 550 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,631,000 after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,738,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.75. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

