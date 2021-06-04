Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.52 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 4th. Alpaca Finance has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and $1.51 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpaca Finance has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002668 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00066998 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00304242 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00250749 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.49 or 0.01171903 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,887.80 or 0.99953884 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Alpaca Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpaca Finance directly using US dollars.

