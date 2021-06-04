Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $38.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,386.03. 40,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,273.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,351.65 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

