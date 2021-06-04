Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 133,258 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 133,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Boston Partners increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 489.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 851.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,580,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after buying an additional 4,099,432 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,524.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,972,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,111,000 after buying an additional 3,727,707 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,938,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,244,000 after buying an additional 2,382,816 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of NYSE:CVE traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,888,326. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.88. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 3.21.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

