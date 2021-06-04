Alpine Associates Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,407,507 Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teledyne FLIR, LLC (NASDAQ:FLIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,407,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,952,000. Teledyne FLIR accounts for approximately 3.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Teledyne FLIR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 46.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR by 111.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne FLIR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teledyne FLIR news, SVP Sonia Galindo sold 8,903 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total value of $525,098.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Carter sold 10,200 shares of Teledyne FLIR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $558,246.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,124 shares of company stock worth $21,199,715 in the last three months. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLIR remained flat at $$57.34 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,989. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne FLIR, LLC has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $60.66.

Teledyne FLIR (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $467.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.38 million. Teledyne FLIR had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne FLIR, LLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Teledyne FLIR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne FLIR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

FLIR Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Technologies and Defense Technologies.

