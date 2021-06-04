Alpine Associates Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its stake in TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF) by 100.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,046,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,995 shares during the quarter. TCF Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $48,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TCF. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in TCF Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TCF Financial by 1,913.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TCF Financial alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 22,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $1,092,468.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,326.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Klein sold 4,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $229,041.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,435 shares of company stock valued at $1,506,230. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCF traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. 27,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,683. TCF Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. TCF Financial had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $513.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.38 million. On average, analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TCF Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.86.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; debit and credit cards; and check cashing and remittance services.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TCF Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCF).

Receive News & Ratings for TCF Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCF Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.