Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Has $5.24 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in MetLife by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.68. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.