Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 226.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,413 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 1.1% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.42.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

