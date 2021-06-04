Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Increases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Garmin by 74.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in Garmin in the first quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,468 shares of company stock valued at $35,248,096. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.57.

Garmin stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.12 and a 1-year high of $145.20.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

