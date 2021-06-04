Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 220,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,633,000 after acquiring an additional 23,913 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $446.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $330.57 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $175.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.45.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

