Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $2,402,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BEPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of BEPC opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.37. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

