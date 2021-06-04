Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $278,109,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $78,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cintas by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,536,000 after buying an additional 207,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2,576.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 160,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,756,000 after buying an additional 154,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.00.

CTAS opened at $350.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $254.07 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.16.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

