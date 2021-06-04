Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lessened its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Snap-on worth $8,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on stock opened at $253.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $242.54. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.10 and a 12 month high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard K. Strege sold 3,176 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total transaction of $729,273.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total value of $2,490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,020 shares of company stock valued at $16,071,346 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.