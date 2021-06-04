Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALSMY stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.55. 197,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,476. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 0.89. Alstom has a 12-month low of $4.27 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Recommended Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.