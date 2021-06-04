alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.58).

AOX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

ETR:AOX traded down €0.09 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.98 ($17.62). 366,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,070. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.27. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93).

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

