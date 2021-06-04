Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Sells $20,524.82 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) VP Arthur Prusan sold 1,282 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $20,524.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,524.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.87. 215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,429. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The stock has a market cap of $494.95 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.44.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 37.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

