Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.5% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,272.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,437.13 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

