Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.3% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,187.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3,272.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,168.98.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

