AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.

Several research firms have commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AMCX traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 3,020,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,379. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

