AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.30.
Several research firms have commented on AMCX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen increased their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th.
Shares of AMCX traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.80. 3,020,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,379. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16.
In related news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 45,860.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 179,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 179,315 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 461,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Company Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.
