American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 71,384 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 74,266 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.86. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.65) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

