American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Ruffer LLP’s 6th Largest Position

Ruffer LLP lowered its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 285,655 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 6.7% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in American Express were worth $219,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,878 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 55,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,884 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.17. 124,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,225. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.24. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $165.69. The company has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts expect that American Express will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.90.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

