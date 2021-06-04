American Financial Group Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

American Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,230 shares during the period. Ready Capital makes up 0.9% of American Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. American Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.71% of Ready Capital worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 237.5% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. 45.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

RC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,278. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $15.51.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 22.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

In other Ready Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $67,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, with a total value of $54,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.