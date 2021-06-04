American International Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

American International Group Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Performance Food Group worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,019 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,514 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of PFGC opened at $49.79 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 1.69.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

