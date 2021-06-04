American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

J stock opened at $141.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.93. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.51 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total value of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

