American International Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $581.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $603.16. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $425.43 and a 12-month high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The company had revenue of $726.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 151.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

