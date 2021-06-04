American International Group Inc. Sells 1,941 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $5,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 5,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.0% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 84.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

