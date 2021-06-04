AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 450 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,568,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,046,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,790 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,147,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $392,106,000 after buying an additional 182,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,660,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,883,000 after purchasing an additional 489,088 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BorgWarner by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $241,630,000 after purchasing an additional 208,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,934,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 870,586 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total value of $248,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,977 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,889.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 9,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total transaction of $512,692.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,007.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,362 shares of company stock worth $5,796,851 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $54.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $55.55. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

