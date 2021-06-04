AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 622 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,877 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 368,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $22.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $1,857,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.