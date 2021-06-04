AMG National Trust Bank Buys 5,903 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 23.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOX. UBS Group boosted their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.34. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.28.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 16.23%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

