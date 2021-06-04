AMG National Trust Bank Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after buying an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after buying an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after buying an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after buying an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $78.97 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $83.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

