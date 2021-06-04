Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Amphenol reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 14.16%. Amphenol’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 1,702,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,467. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 31.02%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,610.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 33,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,682,000 after purchasing an additional 345,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

