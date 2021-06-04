Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Now Covered by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amyris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.23.

Get Amyris alerts:

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.09. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Amyris by 280.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Amyris by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Amyris by 128.7% during the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 117,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 66,157 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 1,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Amyris by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.