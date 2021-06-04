Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

