Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Announce $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) will report earnings per share of $1.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Big Lots reported earnings per share of $2.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year earnings of $6.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.28 to $7.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on BIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,764.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Big Lots by 193.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after acquiring an additional 304,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,210,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,210,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,042. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.35. Big Lots has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $72.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.