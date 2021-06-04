Analysts Anticipate Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $794.47 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will report sales of $794.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $801.70 million and the lowest is $786.90 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported sales of $495.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on CBRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.67.

CBRL traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.86. The stock had a trading volume of 209,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,076. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $96.16 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

