Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $173.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) to report $173.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.15 million. Standex International reported sales of $139.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full-year sales of $653.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $651.10 million to $655.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $676.53 million, with estimates ranging from $673.85 million to $679.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Standex International stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Standex International has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the first quarter worth approximately $38,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Standex International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,397,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Standex International by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,099,000 after purchasing an additional 109,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standex International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 436,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,690,000 after purchasing an additional 35,674 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

