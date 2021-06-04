Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $139.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $139.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.86 million and the lowest is $139.07 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $117.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $551.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $549.31 million to $556.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $580.87 million, with estimates ranging from $574.40 million to $592.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.14.

NYSE:EVTC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,153. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.01. EVERTEC has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.42%.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 23,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $854,634.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,209.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 4.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 24.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

