Analysts Expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Genasys posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genasys had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $11.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genasys in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

Shares of GNSS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 332,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,226. Genasys has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $8.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.53.

In other news, Director John G. Coburn sold 56,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $449,954.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Coburn sold 12,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $100,190.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares in the last quarter. 55.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.