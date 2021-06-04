Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.21 Million

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $461.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.54 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.38. 354,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

