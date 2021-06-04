Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $461.21 Million

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) to announce sales of $461.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.05 million and the highest estimate coming in at $503.54 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $399.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY traded up $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.38. 354,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 22.49%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Signature Bank by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,803,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,976,000 after buying an additional 2,198,620 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Signature Bank by 123.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,494,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,921,000 after acquiring an additional 824,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Signature Bank by 15.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,149,000 after acquiring an additional 691,739 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $140,078,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $65,968,000.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Bank (SBNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.