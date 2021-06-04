Analysts Set Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) PT at $130.82

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.82.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $108,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $2,612,648 over the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 521,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $185.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

