Analysts Set Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) PT at $15.80

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WIFI shares. William Blair cut shares of Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Lake Street Capital lowered Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Boingo Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, CTO Derek Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,385.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boingo Wireless by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,876 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the first quarter worth $165,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WIFI stock remained flat at $$13.99 during trading on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.97. The stock has a market cap of $626.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.31 and a beta of 1.54. Boingo Wireless has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $15.92.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $59.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 25.78% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Carrier Services, Military, Multifamily, Legacy, and Private Networks and Emerging Technologies.

