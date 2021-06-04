Analysts Set CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) Target Price at $21.13

Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRMD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CorMedix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CorMedix by 629.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 244,444 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of CorMedix in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in CorMedix by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CorMedix by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,022 shares during the period. 28.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRMD stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,640. CorMedix has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $283.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.32.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). CorMedix had a negative net margin of 9,363.64% and a negative return on equity of 53.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CorMedix Company Profile

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

