Analysts Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.63

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.
Several research firms recently commented on VEI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.
In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
