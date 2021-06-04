Analysts Set Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Target Price at $17.63

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms recently commented on VEI. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Vine Energy in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.30 per share, for a total transaction of $56,990,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $962,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vine Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the first quarter worth $1,374,000.

Shares of NYSE VEI opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. Vine Energy has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18.

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

