Analyzing Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Nortech Systems and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nortech Systems -3.28% -4.48% -1.46% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nortech Systems and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nortech Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 217.46%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Nortech Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nortech Systems and Crown ElectroKinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nortech Systems $104.11 million 0.18 -$1.55 million N/A N/A Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 500.96 -$9.60 million N/A N/A

Nortech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Nortech Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Crown ElectroKinetics beats Nortech Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems Incorporated operates as an electronic manufacturing services company in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of value added engineering, technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, supply chain management, and post-market services. The company also provides manufacturing and engineering services for medical devices, printed circuit board assemblies, wire and cable assemblies, and higher level electromechanical assemblies. In addition, it offers repair services. The company serves original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace and defense, medical, and industrial markets through business development teams and independent manufacturers' representatives. Nortech Systems Incorporated was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

